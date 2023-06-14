Leaving Cert: History higher level students could not mark centenary by tackling a civil war question

Leaving Cert History higher level students who may have been expecting a question on the Irish Civil War to mark the centenary of its ending, would have been disappointed.

But, overall, it was a good paper with good choice, according to Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Philip Irwin.

Other teachers agreed. Susan Cashell of The Institute of Education, Dublin described it as “a fair and manageable paper that combined expected topics.”

She said that “generally, the questions were straightforward. Occasionally a term might be unfamiliar but after a moment of composure and reflection the context of the question would provide the key.”

But, she added, while students who prepared material in every section were well-served, those hoping to take two questions from Sovereignty Irish History “might have found it more challenging”

Jamie Dockery of the Studyclix website and Tyndall College, Co Carlow, said it was an an exam “which very much played the ‘greatest hits’.”

Because of adjustments related to the disruption to education caused by Covid, candidates had the option of completing three essays from any two topics on offer.

“In other words, they were able to focus their revision in way that gave them a chance to be much more successful in this exam than would have been possible pre-Covid. Perhaps this could be adopted as normal practice going forward,” he said .

Section 1 is the documents-based question and it was about the The Sunningdale Agreement and the Power-Sharing Executive, 1973-1974, featuring reports by journalists Robert Fisk and Olivia O’Leary.

Mr Irwin, who teaches at The High School, Rathgar, Dublin, said the questions here were good.

Mr Dockery said the documents and the accompanying questions “offered the ‘tuned-in’ student the opportunity to interact with them in interesting ways”.

In Section 2 on Ireland, The Pursuit of Sovereignty and the Impact of Partition, 1912-1949 is a popular topic and Mr Irwin said a question on how Cosgrave and De Valera handled Anglo-Irish relations as “good but long”.

Ms Cashell regarded this as overarching question on the sovereignty topic, and said its broad scope “would really allow the practised student to show off their knowledge – which could be a challenge within the 42.5 minutes allowed for each question.”

Mr Irwin said another question on the sovereignty topic, about how well did the government of Northern Ireland respond to the challenges it faced in 1920-45 was “very challenging because it was very long.”

According to Mr Dockery, another popular Ireland topic is Movements for Political and Social Reform, 1870-1914 and he said students should have been delighted with the appearance of Charles Stewart Parnell, Edward Carson, the 1913 Strike and Lockout, the Gaelic League and the GAA .

In Section 3, Europe and the Wider World, Mr Dockery said the Dictatorship and Democracy topic, which focuses on European History between 1920 and 1945 lacked a Hitler-specific question, while it included a question about France between the wars.

This might have limited some students’ options, he said,

Mr Irwin said a question about France “could have been written about for three days” because it was so open.

Ms Cashell said there was “a great question on the characteristics of fascism. Students who knew the specific examples of fascism could easily refine them into a response for the characteristics in general.”

Mr Irwin also liked the question non fascism, but said it was long, and he felt the one on Stalin was “fairer”

Ms Cashell said those looking to answer on American history would have been well-served by racial inequality and the Moon landing.

Teachers also responded positively to the ordinary level paper.

Mr Dockery thought it intriguing that prominent women in Irish history such as Isabella Tod, Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington and Evie Hone made an appearance at ordinary level, but not at higher level.