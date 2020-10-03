Leaving Cert grades error means around 6,100 students will now be given higher marks following review

THE number of students impacted by the Leaving Cert calculated grade errors has been revised down to 6,100 following an external review.

Opposition TDs have been told that a review of the calculated grades system carried out by US company, Educational Testing Services, has discovered that fewer students are impacted than was disclosed on Wednesday when it was said to be approximately 6,500.

Read More

The 6,100 students will now be given higher marks following the review of the system. For 5,408 of these students the improvement in their grades will be for one subject; 621 students will get improved grades in two subjects; and 71 students will get improved grades in three or more subjects. The number of overall grades affected has also been revised down from approximately 7,200 to 6,870.

No student will have their overall marks downgraded as a result of the changes, officials told the Opposition during the Webex video briefing on Saturday evening.

Students will receive a text message on Saturday asking them to logon to the student portal from 6pm to discover whether they are among the cohort of those affected.

The Department of Education has sent the file of revised marks to the CAO which will provide an update to the public on Monday.

Read More

It is expected to take about a week for the CAO and the Department of Education to work through the implications of the changes on the number of extra college and university courses needed for affected students.

More to follow…

Read More

Online Editors