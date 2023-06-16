Leaving Cert: German higher level students asked about extension of drinking licence to 6am

The Leaving Cert German higher level paper was very relevant and stayed true to the style and format of previous exams, said teacher Orla Ní Shuilleabháin.

Ms Ní Shuilleabháin, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said German is a long paper with lots to cover and so students will always find themselves racing against the clock.

“Additionally, German is a subject for which you cannot rote learn pieces and so students must adapt and think on their feet to answer the questions,” she added

The first reading comprehension, a literary text on friendship dynamics among some college students, “was not only relevant to the age group but also had a convenient overlap with more material some students would have prepared,” she said.

But while it gave the piece familiarity, that was offset with some challenging vocabulary , she said.

Ms Ní Shuilleabháin said trend of mixing the familiar with the more advanced was continued in the second text on sustainability and festivals, and, at first sight, “many students might have paused, because of its length, but it was a very accessible piece.”

On the written pieces, she said there was “something for everyone” although students had “to think on their feet and adapt to previously unseen questions.”

Ms Ní Shuilleabháin thought it very unlikely that a student would have prepared set pieces on IT firms in Ireland or the extension of the drinking license to 6am, but by the typical standards of the German exam they were fair questions.”

She said behind all the questions lay “well-trodden key themes of friendship, wellbeing, climate change, technology, school life, food, and work”.

“Even a question that was seemingly about insomnia was just a way to discuss friendship and wellbeing. This aspect of the paper is always challenging but always present,” she added.

Ms Ní Shuilleabháin described the aural as well-paced and well-pitched, with relevant material and only the occasional tricky term.”

She added that there was more past tense than might have been expected in Section 1 but “much like the rest of the paper, it was a nice true-to-form examination of their skills.”