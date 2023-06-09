Leaving Cert: Geography receives ‘resoundingly positive’ response from students

Leaving Cert geography students who kept themselves abreast of current developments were rewarded in today’s papers.

The higher level paper included preliminary data from Census 2022 , while ordinary level candidates had questions on topics including the June 2022 earthquake in Afghanistan, a new solar farm in Wicklow and the Dublin Port draft development plan 2022.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI ) subject representative Edmond Hussey described the higher level paper as “fair, balanced, topical and used clear concise language.”

“Any reports I have heard back from students are resoundingly positive,” said Mr Hussey, who is head of geography at Christian Brothers College, Sidney Place, Cork.

Marie Kennedy of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and Firhouse Community College, Dublin said both papers were “fair”, with questions that were wide ranging and covering a range of skills.

“There were a lot of smiling and relieved students coming out of the exam centres today,” she said

Leslie Aslin of the Institute of Education, Dublin, described higher level as “a brilliant paper that offered no barriers or excuses for not getting a fair and honest grade.”

In a comment on the physical geography section, she said the “first two parts were simply wonderful, but the mention of Isostasy in part c might have troubled a weaker student.

“This was repeated in the regional geography question – two straightforward requests followed by a left-field twist. But even with this in mind, everyone should be happy with this paper. The abundance of choice meant that the students could navigate by their strengths.

Mr Hussey said in regional geography, students can “sometimes be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of topics to be covered, but on this paper, there was there was a superb selection of fair questions”.

John Coyle of the Studyclix website said, like other sections, regional geography at higher level “brought no shocks and gave a fair spread of topics across Irish, European and continental regions.”

Mr Coyle, a teacher at Sacred Heart Secondary School, Westport, Co Mayo, said a question on primary economic activities in an Irish region was “effectively the same as one on agriculture in an Irish region from the 2022 paper, so this may have caught some students by surprise”

In Section 3, which deals with economic activities and the human environment, , Mr Hussey said the choice in the human elective section was excellent, although he noted Q11A (ii) where candidates were asked to explain briefly one reason why people seek asylum.

While contemporary, Mr Hussey said the student may have been expecting more on the international migration theme considering current developments in Ireland.

He said Section 4 had “plenty of options for the well-prepared, but some may have struggled with the global interdependence questions.

“The much anticipated question on global environmental issues has not been asked in two years. Q13 and Q14 required a broad knowledge of several topics if the candidate is to be successful.

Mr Hussey said that the ordinary-level exam contained no surprises, and also made good use of photos.

He praised the paper for the skills-based questions “which gives stronger candidates a chance to shine.”

Mr Coyle, of Studyclix, described the ordinary level questions as “fair and well laid out in the main.

“Many of the questions mirrored the higher-level paper with questions pitched very well to accommodate those taking the ordinary level paper.”