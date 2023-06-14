Leaving Cert: French higher level text may have ‘piqued’ students’ interest – but in the wrong direction

Leaving Cert French higher level was a fair paper, with something for students of every ability, “but one with plenty of challenges to distinguish the top grades,” said teacher Corinne Gavenda.

Ms Gavenda, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said the comprehensions had trickier elements, but this was paired with manageable and productive writing prompts.

She said students had plenty of opportunities to secure marks on a paper with “lots of relevant topics that reflect the lives and unique experiences of this year’s group.

Leaving Cert Analysis 2023: French (Higher)

“Those aiming for the top marks will have found interesting topics and non-standard vocabulary, while others will have found accessible questions, “ she said.

In the written exam, the first comprehension text was on the “approachable topic” of holidaying at home.

She said the second text was already an aspect of the paper the students were concerned about as it draws on a literary source, and “here some specific vocabulary choices might cause students to miss a vital aspect of the piece”.

She noted that the verb “pique” means ‘to steal/take without permission’ but many students, unfamiliar with the French root, will likely confuse it with the English word meaning ‘to cause interest/reaction’.

“As such many will miss the element of secrecy that runs through the text, and thus find the question on Nina as a complex character challenging.”

Ms Gavenda described the prompts in Section B Q1 as “clear, if not uninspiring.” Previous years had questions on topics like the impact of young people in society, while this year had them weighing up staying home or going on holiday.

“This was rather simplistic, and while offering many a chance to reuse material learned for the oral, stronger students would have had to creatively seek out opportunities to show off and distinguish themselves”.

Ms Gavenda said the question on friendship was “equally welcoming but did require students to talk about friendship abstractly, so those who relied only on anecdotes will find themselves missing a central aspect of the question”.

She thought the final section of the paper was really relevant to the lives of the student. because it offered an opportunity to write a diary about the debs, while Q5 was on the college life ahead of many.

“Those who had prepared material on the cost of living would have been able to adapt and really make the most of that work,” she said.

Ms Gavenda said the same applied to those who focused on technology and social networks as Q3 asked them for their impression of the impact it has on their lives.

Students just looking to accrue marks would have been pleased with Q 4’s ”solid, practical” email, but she thought Q6 was the most appealing and most profoundly relevant to this cohort as it asked them to reflect on their experiences of online school.

“This year’s experiences of secondary school were shaped by online school and the integration of that into this exam is a thoughtful touch by the examiner,” she said.

Ms Gavenda described the aural exam as accessible, particularly parts A, B, and C.

“Things were more complicated in section D, as questions hinged on less common words (allowance, shutters). The ability to hear the quickly expressed negative in Section D and “without” in Section E really tested how finely tuned the students’ ears are,” she said.