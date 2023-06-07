Leaving Cert English Paper 1 higher level: ChatGPT among topics on paper with ‘its finger on the pulse’

The theme of today’s English paper was 'Between Two Worlds'. Stock photo

If Leaving Cert students were expecting the very topical issue in education of artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT to pop in in this year’s exams, then English higher level candidates weren’t left wanting.

It was among the issues on well received Paper 1, which covers composition and comprehension.

Teacher Clodagh Havel of the Institute of Education, Dublin, described it overall as a “fair paper with well-chosen and well-balanced texts that reflects the lives of today’s Leaving Cert students”.

Leaving Cert English Paper 1 (higher level) analysis by teacher Clodagh Havel

“This paper was clearly set by someone with their finger on the pulse of these students, not only in terms of theme and text choice, but also the pressures of the exam. The wonderful clarity and wealth of opportunities meant that every student would find something that fit,” she said.

One piece posed the conflict of following your heart versus following money; a struggle many will have faced while filling in CAO forms

Another teacher, Siobhan O’Donovan, of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI), said many critics of the current Leaving Cert suggested there was too much rote learning involved, but “Leaving Cert English does not fall into this category”.

She said today's paper would “reward the well-practised writer who has developed their skills of deconstructing and analysing texts as well as their own ability to write fluidly and coherently in the different language genres from aesthetic writing to narrative writing to speech writing”.

It is for this reason that teachers welcomed the recent reversal of the move to switch Paper 1 to the end of fifth year “as the skills required for this exam need time to be nurtured and developed”, she said.

The theme of today’s paper was “Between Two Worlds” which, Ms Havel said, “brilliantly reflects where students are in their lives”.

Students had to assess an extract by top author Abdulrazak Gurnah. Photo: Roberto Ricciuti

The first comprehension question, an edited extract from Gravel Heart by Nobel prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, presented a text rich in narrative and descriptive writing, said Ms O’Donovan, who teaches at the Patrician Academy, Mallow, Co Cork.

The second was based on an edited text by Henry Eliot entitled ‘This Must Be The Place’ and it portrayed the author’s joy on visiting well known literary locations, while the third text featured two edited articles on the subject of AI and GPT-3, the brain behind ChatGPT.

Ms Havel said the Section A questions were “all built the same way with a nice calming ‘find and retrieve’ question to start with, allowing students to get their bearings and settle into the exam”.

She said the second questions invited students to think deeper and reflect on the meanings, morals and themes of the texts, potentially seeing their own experiences mirrored.

“In particular Gurnah’s piece posed the conflict of following your heart versus following money; a struggle many will have faced while filling in CAO forms, “ she said.

Ms Havel said “clarity of the third questions allowed students to launch right into their chosen text and start analysing the types of language straight away. This saved them valuable exam time and is a nice nod to stresses and strains of the exams”.

She described the choice in Question Bs as “simply phenomenal”.

Ms O’Donovan agreed that the B questions offered great variety, such as the experiences of being an outsider living in London, the importance of visiting historical locations and the role of technology in our schools.

Here students were required to compose a unique piece of writing and three formats were proposed: a letter, a personal reflection and an article for a school website.

Ms Havel said the composition section posed only one minor surprise: the lack of a descriptive essay.

“However, there was little reason to be distraught by this as the rest of the selection was superb,” she said.

Ms O’Donovan agreed on the point about the lack of a descriptive essay. While she described it as a minor issue, she added: “It is a pity as it typically is favoured by a niche few in each year group.”