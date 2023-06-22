Leaving Cert: Design and communications graphics higher level paper builds on trends of recent years

Students will have been happy with the Leaving Cert design and communications graphics higher level paper, with a variety that allowed them to select answers that played to their particular skillset, said teacher Robert Kiernan

Leaving Cert Analysis 2023 - DCG (Higher) - Robert Kiernan

Mr Kiernan of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said trends of recent years continued with a growing emphasis on the principles of conic sections and the interpenetration of solids, the latter making its first appearance as a long question since 2012.

Mr Kiernan said Part A of the paper, while containing little choice, would have been a welcome beginning.

He said Part B’s B1 showed that interpenetration of solids is coming back into fashion.

“Over the last few years, it has been appearing more frequently in the short questions and so the next step was to graduate to a long question,” he said.

Mr Kiernan said QB2 on the intersection of planes with the dihedral angle was very fair and manageable, while students who felt they had good reason to predict axonometric projection would have been relieved to see it in B3.

“All of these questions required students to be thoughtful and adaptive but there was nothing that would shock and upset a prepared student,” he said.

He described Part C, on applied graphics, as where “students come into their own” and this year they only had to do one question rather than two and so could choose what best suited their preferred approach.

Mr Taylor said QC1 on geologic geometry was true to form. while QC2 and QC3 emphasised transferable skills and problem solving.

But he said QC3 have a curveball by asking about focal spheres in part four, which “while a key concept is rare to see them singled out for examination like this.”

He added that question itself wasn’t hard, “just atypical and so might deter those making quick judgment calls on question selection.”

He said QC4 required a lot of declarative knowledge and keeping track of variants, attracting students that like real world applications of moving parts and mechanisms.

Meanwhile, he said C5,while always time-consuming, will have favoured those “who enjoy rigorous procedure and the perfectly pared pencil.

“The question’s demands are exact, stressing adherence to standards and conventions, but don’t require the students to grapple with any novel concepts.