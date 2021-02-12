Leaving Cert: ASTI has ‘constructive’ meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley

The secondary teachers’ union, ASTI, says a meeting with Education Minster Norma Foley over its withdrawal from talks on a compromise Leaving Cert was “constructive”.

Yesterday, the union pulled out of the exam discussions, describing the direction they were taking as “not viable”.

The ASTI later accepted an invitation to meet Ms Foley and her officials today.

“More work is being done with a view to finding a resolution to the impasse. The ASTI will not be commenting further at this time” the union stated.

Intensive discussions have been gong on for the past week on a twin track approach to the Leaving Cert, to take account of the ongoing disruption to education being caused by Covid.

The plans being explored involved both the provision of Leaving Certificate exam an non-exam process, likely to be a modified version of calculated grades.

Yesterday’s move by the ASTI caused shock.

Explaining its decision, the union claimed the process being developed would see the Leaving Cert relegated to a secondary position with calculated grades the premier option.

The ASTI said that lack of data on students this year, on which to base an estimated mark, would make the delivery of a credible calculated grades process extremely challenging.

