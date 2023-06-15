Leaving Cert: Art exam draws positive response in first year of new format

It was the first year of the new Leaving Cert art/visual studies exam, with the written paper accounting for only 30pc of the total marks allocation, and the overall response is very positive.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Veronica Lavin described it as “very fair and along the lines of the sample paper.”

Ms Lavin, who teaches at Thomond College, Moylish, Co Limerick welcomed that “the paper is moving back into the world of art, as opposed to the world of artistry. It had become too academic, but the new paper has put focus back into the art world.”

A new departure for the paper is a short questions section, on the theme of today’s world, and Teacher’ Union of Ireland (TUI) exam spokesperson Clodagh O’Hara said there was a good range of questions, with students required to answer only five of seven.

“We were happy with this section, It really brings in the contemporary art system,” she said.

Ms O’Hara said her own students were very happy and the only problem she found with the paper was that it was “a big wordy for that age of student. Perhaps they might adjust that in the coming year.”

Declan Kelly of the Institute of Education, Dublin, described it as a “positive debut to the new exam format.”

He thought Section A, the short questions, was a mixed bag, with “some very straightforward but one or two questions that might unsettle in an exam setting.”

One example he gave of where students might falter was the question featuring a still from the animation Wolfwalkers .”What qualifies as “mood” in Question 2’s Wolfwalkers still gives students more freedom to interrogate their reactions, which is liberating but harder to prepare before the exam”.

He said the lateral use of ideas was essential to Q6, featuring an image of a Nike runner, and Q7 about the interior architecture of a university building

“The image of the Nike runner would have appealed to those with an interest in fashion, but even those who prefer the more traditional painting or sculpture would still have the vocabulary for a strong answer. Very approachable, but the stress of the exam hall can make things appear trickier,” he said.

Mr Kelly said in Section B, on Europe and wider world, and Section C, on Ireland and its place in wider world, “the examiners read the room and created a selection of questions that would really fit the students”.

Ms O’Hara was also “very happy” with the ordinary level paper. “I wouldn’t have any complaints,” she said.