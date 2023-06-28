Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) students can feel belittled by teachers, peers and wider society

Almost half of students doing the Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) feel their peers look down on the programme.

A new report shows overwhelming support among students for the way the LCA encourages creativity, curiosity and engagement.

But they are concerned about the limited post-school progression options it offers, as a well as how society, including their peers, view it.

According to the report, from the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU), “an extraordinary large proportion of comments indicate that peers view LCA students as lazy less intelligent, less developed and lacking maturity.

“Some LCA students felt belittled by other teachers, peers and wider society by actions, words or sentiments.”

The ISSU said “this is an alarming finding, showcasing that there is a lot of work to be done in those areas.”

“It is simply unnecessary and burdensome to those on the LCA programme that this continues and the ISSU has serious concerns regarding the consequences of this on students’ wellbeing and mental health”.

Key findings from an ISSU survey of LCA students across both years of the programme include:

79pc believe that the LCA programme encourages creativity, curiosity and engagement.

81pc enjoy the LCA, although 75pc are dissatisfied with the choice of modules offered by the school

77pc are satisfied with their options for further education.

29pc believe society values on LCA, either a lot or moderately..

46pc feel that their peers look down on the programme.

The ISSU wants the stigma around the LCA broken and the programme put at the top of the agenda on work underway on reforming the Leaving Cert..

The ISSU organised a symposium, with education stakeholders, where they presented the views of LCA students and pressed their case for early changes.

Among those attending the symposium, hosted in collaboration with the Trinity College Dublin School of Education, were Department Education officials and State Examinations Commission chief executive Andrea Feeney.

ISSU education officer Jack McGinn said the LCA was a crucial component of senior cycle, but is often forgotten.

“We want to break the stigma surrounding LCA. There is a special onus on education stakeholders that they ensure LCA reform is at the top of their priority list for future reforms,” he said.

The LCA was established almost 30 years ago as an alternative Leaving Cert with a practical and vocational focus, with continuous assessment over the two years of senior cycle and less reliance on final exams.

Among its limitations are the narrow range of subjects and, while students may go on to further education, direct transition to higher education is not an option.

LCA uptake had been static, at around 5pc of students, but this year’s Leaving Cert saw a significant increase in candidates, attributed to greater awareness and more efforts by guidance counsellors to direct students to the programme.

While the LCA will be addressed in the wider talks on senior cycle reform, Education Minister Norma Foley has taken a first step to enhancing the programme in that context.

Students starting fifth year last September were given access to Leaving Cert maths and foreign languages, which will improve their educational experience and open up more post-school options for them.