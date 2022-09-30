Leaving Cert appeals results date announced

Leaving Cert students who appealed their grades will know the outcome of their applications on Friday, October 7.

The State Examination Commission (SEC) announced the date today, providing some certainty to candidates who sought a recheck.

The results will come in time for CAO applicants potentially to receive an offer before the season ends on October 13. To receive an offer, students would need to receive an upgrade (or upgrades) that delivers the points and/or subject entry requirements for their desired course.

Students receiving a late offer on the basis of a successful appeal are entitled to a place in the current year, but colleges sometimes ask that they defer to the following year.

This was the third year in a row of exceptional Leaving Cert assessment arrangements, because of the disruption caused by Covid.

Exam candidates were assured that their results would be no lower than last year and, to meet that commitment, the SEC inflated all marks awarded in the original marking by an average 5.6pc.

The purpose of the appeals process is to ensure that the marking scheme was applied properly, and students had an opportunity to view their exam scripts before seeking a recheck, The post-marking adjustment was not open to appeal.