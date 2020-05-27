Leaving Cert: Almost 53,000 register for calculated grades but 8,000 yet to sign up as deadline looms

Instead of sitting exams this year, Leaving Cert students will register with an online grading system

Almost 53,000 Leaving cert candidates had registered for the calculated grades process, which is replacing summer exams this year, by 6pm today.

That leaves about 8,000 of the 61,000 traditional Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students still to sign up to the online portal, gov.ie/leavingcertificate. It will remain open until 10pm tomorrow.

All Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students are being asked to register, even if, ultimately, they decide that they don’t want to receive the calculated grades.

Importantly, signing up provides an opportunity for candidates to confirm the level at which they want to be assessed in the subject.

Students can stick with the same level – higher, ordinary, foundation - at which they entered for the traditional exams or they can drop down a level.

While students generally stay at the level at which they originally entered, it is not unusual for candidates to drop down a level, in the run –up to, or on the day of the exams itself. This is particularly a feature in maths.

Teachers need confirmation of subject level information so they can provide an estimated mark/class ranking for students at the appropriate level.

Schools have contacted students about the registration process and, when they log, they will be asked for their exam number, public service number (PPS), which they will use to create a personal identification number (PIN) , email address and mobile phone number.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said “We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly.”

If students are not happy with their grades under this process, there will be an opportunity to sit exams at a later date – November is the earliest mentioned- but it will be too late for college entry this year.

Online Editors