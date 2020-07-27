Leaving Cert: 98pc of students meet deadline to receive calculated grades

NINETY-EIGHT percent of Leaving Cert students have successfully opted in online to receive calculated grades.

56,824 of Leaving Cert students from the class of 2020 opted in to receive calculated Grades via the Department of Education’s online portal.

However 2pc - or 1,146 of students didn’t make it for the 4pm deadline today to get their results estimated.

In total 57,970 students were registered for the Leaving Cert this year, according to the Department.

2,473 Leaving Certificate Applied students also opted in to receive calculated grades.

This amounts to 89pc in total of the 2,772 students registered.

A Department spokesman said: “The Calculated Grades Executive Office will continue to engage with students who have not yet opted to receive calculated grades.”

This statement would seem to give a glimmer of hope that students may find support in another way, though the Department did not expand upon this.

By Sunday night almost 4,000 students had not applied to an opt-in online Government system to have their Leaving Certs calculated, ahead of the deadline this evening.

However the Department highlighted this via the Irish Independent and the number was dramatically improved today.

Online Editors