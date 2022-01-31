Marty Pawlak from Luttrellstown Community College at a protest by Leaving Cert students at Leinster House earlier in January. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Leaving Cert 2022 will be exams only, it has emerged this evening.

Education Minister Norma Foley will advise her Cabinet colleagues of her decision on Tuesday.

Students will be given extra choice on their papers and the marking schemes will be designed to ensure that the profile of grades is on a par with last year.

That will level the playing pitch for this year’s school-leavers, who are concerned that the grade inflation of 2020/21 would put them at a disadvantage in the competition for college entry against CAO applicants using Leaving Cert results from those two years.

However, the minister’s move is likely to leave many students dissatisfied.

Ms Foley’s decision follows two weeks of deliberations after principals and students called for a hybrid model involving exams as well as the option of accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks.

They had argued for more options for students whose education has been disrupted by the pandemic.

The Department of Education and the State Examinations Commission (SEC) had been focusing on a return to an exams-only Leaving Cert, with some adjustments to exams to take account of the impact of the Covid pandemic on students’ education.

However, the additional disruption to teaching and learning caused by the Omicron variant of Covid since Christmas fuelled the pressure for more options.

Along with traditional exams, students, principals and parents wanted some form of grades based on teachers’ estimated marks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan met this evening to agree to the new strategy.

The details of how the exams will proceed this year will be published after the Cabinet meets tomorrow.

Ms Foley will also outline how she plans to address issues around grade inflation resulting from the accredited grading system used during the pandemic.

It has not been possible to offer the accredit grade system to this year’s Leaving Cert students because they do not all have Junior Cert results which can be used to given them assessed marking.

In the past two years, Junior Cert results have been used as a benchmark against the likely performance of the same cohort of students in the Leaving Cert.

About 75pc of current Leaving Cert candidates did transition year (TY) and sat the Junior Cert in 2019, but those who did not do TY were due to sit the Junior Cert in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

A survey by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) found more than two thirds (68pc) of Leaving Cert students wanted to be offered the hybrid model this year. More than 40,900 students responded to the survey.

Sinn Féin has also called for a hybrid model to be offered to students.