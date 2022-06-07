Leaving Cert 2022: top tips to manage stress and ace those exams

With Leaving and Junior Certificate exams set to begin tomorrow, the HSE has published its top tips to help anxious students manage their stress, including advice for family members.

HSE Senior Clinical Psychologist, Mark Smyth, said that sleeping, eating and exercise top the list of best practices to manage stress.

Here are his tips for students on how to handle the pressure:

Sleep

If a student hopes to perform well in exams, a good night’s sleep is the best thing they can do, says the HSE, helping them stay focused and find time to wind down after a long day.

Eat

Try to eat regularly and stay hydrated. To use the car analogy, a car won't run without petrol. Eat regular meals and eat well: this will help your ability to think, concentrate and last the distance.

Exercise

Regular exercise can help to relieve some of the stress build-up and improve your mood. Build it into your plan: walk the dog, go for a swim or cycle or anything that gets you active.

Downtime

Make time for some fun, it's not only allowed, it's recommended. Schedule things you enjoy doing at weekends or during breaks between exams.

Perspective

Try to keep some perspective: Ask yourself the question: In 10 years’ time are you likely to remember what grades you got in the exams?" It's unlikely.

Mark Smyth, Senior Clinical Psychologist, HSE said: “Exam time can be an anxious, stressful and potentially overwhelming experience. Remember, test taking anxiety is normal, and because anxiety is an emotion it will pass if you give it time. The more you fight it the longer it will last. As the phrase goes, "If you see a wave coming, grab a surfboard.”

Lastly, Mr Smyth also urges family members to be aware of the difficult times their children are going through. They recommend providing support by reminding them of the tips above as well as accommodating their schedule and responsibilities.

He said that parents should try and encourage their child to eat well and remind them of the benefits of a good night’s sleep.

His next helpful tip to parents is to “be flexible” – household chores can wait.

He also encourages parents to talk to their child about exam nerves and encourage exercise and most importantly: “Don’t add to the pressure.”