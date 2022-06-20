Leaving Cert 2022: Simon Harris says wait for results date is ‘disappointing’

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said “frustration levels will be growing among students” at the lack of a date for Leaving Cert results.

Mr Harris said it was “disappointing that the wait for the date has dragged on this long” even though he said he understood “the reason and rationale for the delay”.

“I’m not being critical, but I do believe that it needs to be resolved and resolved urgently and I expect it to be resolve, very quickly.”

The 2022 exams are now in the final stretch, with the most popular subjects completed and the first full sitting will finish Tuesday June 29.

The delay in announcing a release date is linked to the Covid-related arrangements put in place for a full second sitting, starting on June 30, as well as a shortage of examiners.

Mr Harris said he was not aware of when the results would issue and said it was a matter for Education Minister Norma Foley’s department and specifically for the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

But he added that “I do think that frustration levels will be growing among students. Let's be honest with each other. many students have finished their Leaving Cert or are just about to finish and they just want to know when the results are coming.

“So I would reiterate my call to the State Examinations Commission, to provide that clarity, as a matter of absolute urgency.

It's really important for the individual students and for their family, and their own planning over the summer period, but it's also really important for my sector, because we need to get on now with things like the issuing of timetables, deciding when first year starts and students have to get on with student accommodation.”