Leaving Cert 2022: Ordinary level Maths Paper 2 divides opinion

There was some difference of opinion about the degree of challenge in the Leaving Cert ordinary Maths Paper 2.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, Niall Duddy, said his students thought it trickier than Paper 1, and Stephen Begley, a teacher at Dundalk Grammar school, Co Louth and of the Studyclix.ie exams website, described it as “a busy exam.”

Mr Begley added: “ Akin to higher level, Paper 2 was certainly intense in parts. Overall, I think students will be content with the choice of questions offered but will remark on some elements of challenge throughout.”

He said Section B, the long questions, were lengthy and certainly had some heavy and onerous parts.”

On the other hand, Eamonn Toland of the mathstutor.ie thought that, overall, it was “somewhat less challenging than Paper 1, especially given the amount of choice available to students this year”.

However, he noted that Section B featured area and volume in two of four questions, adding that “if students were weak on this topic, they would have been restricted in their choice and would probably be obliged to answer the other two questions in this section on statistics and probability”.

Mr Toland also said that Q9 required estimation skills, as students were asked to compare the height of a shed with the height of a person, where the height of the person was not provided.

“This step could have been a little uncomfortable for the less confident student, he said.

Jean Kelly of The Institute of Education, Dublin, thought it “a very manageable paper”, with a good mix of topics and very clear and precise questions “with enough scaffolding to walk students clearly through each part”.

She described the Section A short questions, variously as “straightforward” and “nicely asked”.

Ms Kelly said in Q2, on the circle, students would need to have known about central symmetry to get through it , “but part a was lovely and students were led nicely through the question”.

In Section B, she thought Q7 and Q8 were “very manageable”, while Q10 had “heavily anticipated” topics.

In relation to Q9, a mixture of trigonometry area and volume, she said “at first glance students might have been thrown by the first part, but if they read it properly and got stuck into the question, they would have found it more manageable. I like the way they threw in a bit of dilations there too.”