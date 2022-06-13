Leaving Cert 2022 : Irish Paper 1 higher level students have their say on education system

The Leaving Cert higher level Irish Paper 1 gave plenty of scope to students to write about topics that matter to them, according to teacher Dr Michael Casey.

It was a very fair paper, with a definite social and political twist, which put students and their lives front and centre, said Dr Casey of Dublin’s Institute of Education.

He regarded the choices of essays as “excellent” with topics that included Irish society today, the influence of social media, Ireland and the EU, the life of a young person in Ireland and “my heroes”.

Linda Dolan, a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo, and the Studyclix website, said the paper was “warmly welcomed by students with very straightforward and manageable questions in both sections”.

She felt there were no surprises in the essay titles while the “hotly awaited” topic of ‘my experience of the education system’ featured in the debate/speech section. Here students had to write a piece for a radio programme.

“This may have thrown some students off but nonetheless, students could still display their knowledge and ability to explore this current issue. Overall, it was definitely a very student friendly and topical paper, and from speaking briefly to students it was clear that they couldn't fault it.”

The alternative theme in this section was on equality in Ireland, where, according to Dr Casey, “there was plenty of scope here for students to agree or disagree, and a lovely range of topics for them to talk about, such as homelessness and healthcare”.

In the story section, students had the option to write about ‘gratitude’ or ‘silence is golden’.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Ann Loughnane, felt the essay titles were less accessible than other years, and thought many students would have struggled. She felt in the context of a language exam, it could have been “hard to know where to begin or end” and some topics may have been more suited to a philosophy or history paper.

The ordinary level paper was “grand, with very friendly questions” and essay titles that were easier to access, she said.

Paper 1 also includes the listening comprehension and Ms Loughnane said higher level was “on the whole, fair, with some challenging questions”, while ordinary level was “fine”.