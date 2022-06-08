Leaving Cert 2022: Home offices among topical subjects on Home Economics paper

A question on home offices made a very topical appearance on the Leaving Certificate Home Economics higher level paper.

It was one of a number of current themes, with another on mortgages, while solar energy and the eating habits of teenagers were among other topics covered.

Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) spokesperson Mairéad Tompkins, of Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown, Co Carlow, described both the higher and ordinary level papers as wide ranging, so offering students plenty of choice.

She said because students had fewer questions to answer this year, there was time to engage with them and answer them as thoroughly as possible.

Margaret Kinsella of Enniscorthy Community College, Co Wexford, said students were very happy with both papers.

At higher level, she said the short questions were varied and approachable and, in the Section B compulsory question, carbohydrates came up, which many had predicted.

“Students said it was very doable, the layout was very clear, with plenty of choice and good time.”

Sandra Cleary of the Institute of Education, Dublin, agreed there was good choice in the short questions, while she described the the long questions as clear and well phrased.

But, she said, there was a twist. “A curve ball in the compulsory part of Question 4 (Core) (a) may have caught some students out. Two topics, vegetables and food preservation, that have appeared on the paper in very recent years, came up again,” she said. However, Ms Kinsella thought it a “nice question”.

Ms Cleary said it also disappointing that Vitamin D was the only nutrient to appear in the long questions.

“Students spend so much time and effort on nutrients and they will be annoyed that this was the only reference to a specific nutrient to appear in this section,” she said.

Ms Cleary noted that part (c) of this question was on an appliance with a heating element which has not come up since 2004, “so students would have been prepared for this”.

In her comment on the higher level paper, Linda Dolan, a teacher at Mercy College Sligo and the Studyclix exams website. said although the topics examined were fair, the questions asked were “reasonably challenging and quite specific, requiring an in-depth knowledge of the material”.

However overall, she described it as a “very student centred, fair and current paper that would have been well received”.

Ms Dolan said the ordinary level paper was “was fair and very doable”.



