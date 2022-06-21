Leaving Cert 2022: ‘Higher order thinking required’ for Chemistry higher level

Leaving Cert Chemistry higher level students needed to show “plenty of higher order thinking skills” to get through questions, according to teacher Mary Mullaghy.

“They talk about rote learning, but it’s not the case with this subject,” said the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative.

Ms Mullaghy, of Eureka Secondary School, Kells, Co Meath said, overall, the paper was “balanced though challenging in places”, and “for those who put the work in there was enough choice”.

She said there was a good emphasis on real-life chemistry, with “lots of organic chemistry, which is the basis of the pharmaceutical industry”.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Christopher Hegarty noted the “nice links to chemistry in society” in Q6, which touched on electric cars and Dublin Bus testing hydrogen fuel‐cell electric double‐decker buses as part of Ireland’s climate action strategy.

Because of the Covid-related adjustments this year students had to answer only six of 11 questions as opposed to the usual eight, “which gave them lots of lots of choice in a very fair paper that covers a wide range of topics”, said Mr Hegarty of Abbey Vocational School, Donegal town.

Overall “nothing really unexpected appeared” and he felt “well prepared students should have been pleased”, he added.

Tara Lyons, of The Institute of Education, commented that “as much of the paper was made up of a series of very short exact questions, so precision was the order of the day this year”.

While she said the topics examined were as in previous years she noted that in Q2, on organic chemistry experiments, unlike the previous two years, two experiments were examined within the question.

Overall, she said if students had practiced past papers they would have been “well prepared and should expect a good grade in August”.

in relation to ordinary level, Ms Mullaghy said it was in line with previous years, with “sufficient choice to cater for all students”, although she thought Q11d was “a bit abstract”.

Ms Mullaghy said while the question was not hard, it referred to substances X and Y and “for ordinary level candidates, why not just name the substances”.