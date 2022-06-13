Leaving Cert 2022: Higher level Maths Paper 2 had “plenty of stings in the tail’ of questions

Leaving Cert higher level Maths students had at trickier time of it today with Paper 2, with plenty of stings in the tail of questions, according to teachers.

The paper was heavy on probability and statistics, while anyone expecting question on financial maths, after its non-appearance on Paper 1, would have been disappointed.

Association of Secondary Tears Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Niall Duddy, said the consensus among his students was that it was more challenging than Paper 1.

Among the comments they made was that they found the long questions (Section B) quite long.

In Section A, the short questions, it was the final part of a number of questions that posed the challenges.

Mr Duddy, of Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway, said his students pointed in particular to Q3, on coordinate geometry of the circle, which “caught some of them".

"They also referred to Q6, which they described as “ok, provided you understood the theorems”.

Eamonn Toland, of the mathstutor.ie , agreed that ”overall, this paper was more challenging than Paper 1”, but the extra choice “would have ameliorated the difficulty somewhat”.

While he regarded Section A as “accessible for most students, Section B was “more challenging and required more higher-order thinking and interpretation of questions.

He said the Section A, Q6, on geometry, which involved an unseen proof, would have presented a challenge for many students.

Louise Boylan, a teacher at the Institute of Education, Dublin, said of Q6 , that “part c was interesting as there were multiple ways to approach a solution, but may not have been a popular question with students”.

Overall, she thought it a “well thought out and balanced paper, which was accessible but had enough in there to keep the high achieving students on their toes”.

She said it was fair paper with some challenging parts, adding that it would have benefited students to take time at the start of the exam and select their questions wisely, as some questions had a sting in the tail”.

In relation to other Section A questions, she said Q1 , on probability, “had a really nice opener, but part c was more challenging and involved ratios, which some students find difficult.”

Similarly, Q2, on co-ordinate geometry of the line, “had a nice beginning, but the last part of then was tricky, while Q3, on coordinate geometry of the circle, was “very standard and fair except for the last part which would have been a bit hit or miss with students, depending on whether they saw what the puzzle was”.

She said at first glance, one of the measurements in the last part of Q4, on trigonometry, was “slightly off putting, but if students stuck with it, they would have realised that they only required Junior Cycle maths to solve it”. Ms Boylan described Q5, on statistics, as ”very straightforward”.

In Section B, Ms Boylan said most of Q7 on volume and geometry, was very accessible, but “the end was trickier, while the middle part of the question, which also involved trigonometry, may not have been obvious to students”.

On the other hand Q8, on statistics and probability, was “fair and standard”, she said.

It was a return to trigonometry for Q9 and, while parts a and b were “lovely, parts c and d looked quite complicated,” she said.

“There was a lot of text and some complicated diagrams in both, but actually the questions were more straightforward than they appeared”, she added. Mr Toland said this question required good conceptual understanding in order for students to mathematise the flight path of an aeroplane in the scenario posed.

Ms Boylan described Q10, on probability, “as mostly fine, but the last two parts were more challenging. Part d in particular would have required some creative thinking. Part e also appeared quite labour intensive, considering it was the last part of the exam.”

Teacher Stephen Begley of Dundalk Grammar School, Co Louth and the Studyclix.ie exams website, said the paper represented “ a jump in demand and difficulty from the fair and generous Paper 1”.

On Section A, he said “overall, there was a degree of challenge in parts of the short questions, but I think students would be happy with having to answer only four of the six on offer.”

Mr Begley said of Section B overall, there was a decent choice of question available, though they were not without their difficulties. There were “some relatively straight forward parts in questions, but others demanded a deal of application and problem solving to tackle,” he said.

He said while “the opening parts of the area & volume question were promising, the examiner set some trapdoors in the latter parts”.