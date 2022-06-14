Leaving Cert 2022: Higher level Irish Paper 2 ‘received with open arms’

Students could show off their prowess on a paper with extra choice, fewer questions to answer and no twist to throw them, teacher Anne Loughnane said of the Leaving Cert higher Level Paper 2

Ms Loughnane, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, said she was happy with the paper , which had “great choice” and where “students had time to answer”. The extra choice and fewer questions were among the Covid-related concessions granted to candidates in 2022.

Overall, it was along the lines that students would have been expecting, said Ms Loughnane of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Dr Michael Casey, a teacher at The Institute of Education, Dublin agreed that it was “a fair and accessible paper, with no curve balls and no surprises”.

He said students who prepared with past exam papers would have been well rewarded. They would also have been delighted to see the poem Colscaradh make an appearance.

However, in Q4, the additional literature section, he thought the An Triail question – which would be the choice of the vast majority of students - he thought would have presented a “slight challenge”.

“It was a two-part question, in which we look at Pádraig’s control of the mind and emotions of the young girl, and how she paid dearly for his love. It was definitely not straightforward, but if students had taken their time here, and looked at the main character and his influence, then they should have found it more manageable,” he said.

He said the Q1 comprehension was “student-led”, the Q2 prose questions were “very accessible”, while there were “lovely” choices in Q3, poetry, including on Colscaradh

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject spokesperson, Claire Markey, said she was “very happy” with a paper, although “there were a couple of words that may have been challenging for some. Overall, she did not think students “could have found hard or undoable”.

Linda Dolan, of Mercy College, Sligo and the Studyclix.ie exams website, said the paper was received with “open arms by students and teachers alike”. However, she thought there was “a sting at the end of both comprehension pieces with questions on the dreaded modh coinníollach and tuiseal ginideach”.

Ms Loughnane and Ms Markey, a teacher at Firhouse Community College, Dublin agreed that the ordinary level paper was fair and straightforward, although in a year when students have additional choice and fewer questions to answer, Ms Markey would have been helpful to set out the options above each section as well as at the start of the paper.

