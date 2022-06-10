Leaving Cert 2022: Geography higher level paper shows risks of trying to predict questions

The Leaving Cert Geography higher level paper highlighted the risk involve in trying to predict question patterns from year to year, according to teacher Lesley Aslin.

Ms Aslin, of Dublin’s Institute of Education, noted that it featured topics that also appeared in very recent years.

At the same time, she expressed surprise not to see some very current themes, such as the impact of Covid and recent tectonic activity, appearing.

But overall, she described it as a “fair paper, with good choice”, with the first short question on the structure of the earth getting it off to a “nice start”.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Edmund Hussey agreed that it was a fair paper, and welcomed the “ precise language” in questions.

Another geography teacher, Luke Saunders of the Studyclix exams website, thought the difficulty level of questions was slightly harder than in previous years.

“But the fact that students had more choice as a result of only having to answer three long questions would more than compensate and most well prepared students would be happy with today’s paper,” he said.

In the physical geography section Ms Aslin noted that human interaction with surface processes appeared for the second year running, while a question on isostasy, made an appearance for the third year in a row.

On the other hand, “volcanoes, which were expected to make an appearance on the paper due to recent events, did not come up”, she said

Mr Hussey of Christian Brothers College, Sidney Place, Cork, felt Q2C, about metamorphic rock with reference to examples from Ireland may have caused difficulties for less academically able students.

Mr Saunders regarded the physical geography questions as challenging. “Unlike in previous years there was no single question that would have been seen as straightforward. Each of the three questions had at least one tricky part ,” he said.

In regional geography, Mr Hussey thought that Q4B about the importance of transport to economic development in two contrasting European regions may have been a challenge for some candidates, as some students may have studied only one region. Ms Aslin said, “students would have had to plan their answer carefully to make sure they were contrasting the two regions here”.

Overall, the section had some “nice questions”, including a “very straightforward” Q5C on population distribution in European regions, and a lovely, well-structured question about the development of agriculture in the Irish region, she said.

In the economic elective section, Mr Saunders said that although the paper would have been drafted prior to the war in Ukraine “it was prescient to see a question that asked students to comment on the effect of population movements on donor and receiver countries.

“Students familiar with current affairs would have been able to apply their knowledge of migration policy adopted by the EU in relation to the movement of Ukrainian refugees," he said.

Mr Hussey said students may have been surprised to see Central Place Theory, but otherwise the section was “along expected lines”. Ms Aslin thought Central Place Theory “a lovely straight forward question, which gave students the opportunity to show all their knowledge.

The section also featured regular questions on multinational companies and European Union policy, and Mr Hussey thought the EU question was nice in the context of the ongoing Brexit debate. Ms Aslin described the choices in the human elective as “excellent”.

Ms Aslin said there were “no major surprises” in the options section, although Q18, in geoecology, on how desertification and conservation have impacted on soil, “may have challenged some students to decide on the aspects they were going to write about”. Mr Hussey thought students would have been “very pleased” with Q17 on the impact of climate on soils and vegetations.

Mr Hussey described the ordinary level exam as a ‘nice fair paper with no major surprises”.