Leaving Cert 2022: CO2 monitors the opening question on Engineering higher level paper

Leaving Cert engineering level students could hardly have been greeted with a more familiar topic when they opened their papers.

The first of 13 short questions in Q1 asked about the health benefits of C02 monitors in classrooms.

It is a subject about which which there has been fierce debate over the past year, leading to their introduction to schools as a Covid protection measure.

Renewable energy article intelligence, electric scooters, wireless charging electronic devices and the plastics used for mobile phone protective covers were among the other topical subjects to feature on the engineering papers.

Going into the written exams, students had already accounted for 50pc (higher level) and 60pc (ordinary level) of overall marks, with a project and practical already completed, so a lot of pressure was off them.

Read More

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Michal Martin, of Castleblayney College, Co Monaghan, said the focus of the papers on smart technologies showed how the subject was equipping students for the modern world.

He described the higher level paper as “fair and balanced” .

He thought the CO2 question would have “settled” students, while the full questions artificial intelligence question was “very broad-ranging”.

He said Q6 , on welding defects, “was not a trick question, but it would take a good student to answer this well.”

On the other hand Q9, on the benefits of using a safety roll bar in an all-terrain vehicle, which linked to the project they had done on a Formula 1 car, was “very doable”.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative, Donal Cremin, described the higher level paper as “fair, challenging, yet manageable”.

“Many of the questions challenged student’s awareness of their surroundings and of the world they live in,” he said.

It was, he said, a modern paper that assessed a variety of engineering principles and procedures with the context provided by areas such as renewable energy, electric scooters, cycling helmets, mobile phone covers and screens, as well as the historic Halfpenny Bridge in Dublin.

Mr Cremin said the full question on artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing was very current and an area in which many of the candidates may end up studying and working.

“The traditional areas such as materials testing, stress-strain diagrams, welding principles and techniques, machining, heat treatment and equilibrium diagrams also featured and students and teachers would have been happy to see these questions,” he said

Mr Cremin said ordinary level students were happy with “a wide ranging and fair paper with no major surprises”, while Mr Martin said there was “nothing there that students would have got stuck on”.