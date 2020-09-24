Leaving Cert 2020 students who want to sit written exams can apply from next week

Leaving Cert 2020 students who want to sit the written exams can apply from next Monday, Education Minister Norma Foley said today.

The postponed exams will start on November 16, and will be held in evenings and weekends, she confirmed in the Seanad.

Most of the 2020 candidates opted to receive calculated grades, which was the mode of assessment introduced to replace the June exams.

But students also have the right to sit written exams in one or more subjects and combine their best grades form the two processes.

However, results of the November exams will not be available until February at the earliest, too late to boost points for college entry in the current year.

As usual, the exams will be held under the auspices of the State Examinations Commission, which will announce finer detail of the arrangements when the number of candidates is known.

