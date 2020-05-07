Leaving Cert 2020: Students to be assessed using predictive grades

THIS year’s Leaving Cert students are expected to be assessed through predictive grades, in a radical departures from the normal State exams.

These grades would be based on their performance in school, under plans that are set to go before the Cabinet on Friday.

It is understood one approach under active consideration would involve a mix of grades in a selection of house exams, along with their overall ranking against their peers in the same school.

Intensive discussions on the alternative arrangements have continued today, with a major focus on developing a system of predictive grading which would win the trust of students.

Achieving fairness is considered paramount, with inconsistencies between schools in terms of measuring student performance.

Account will also have to be taken of the varying socioeconomic circumstances of different school communities and how that affects pupil attainment.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged in the Dáil that the uncertainty over the Leaving Cert was causing “enormous stress” and said he wanted to bring conclusion to the issue this week, which suggests an announcement will be made after the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

He was responding to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who said “the position regarding the Leaving Cert is unacceptable”.

Mr Martin asked why had “members of Government talked about starting dates for examinations without any detail on how that can be accomplished?”

The expected plans will be a radical departure from the norm. It comes against the backdrop of the challenge of conducting exams for 61,000 students while social distancing protocols and other public health restrictions are in place.

Even rescheduling from early June to July 29, as initially proposed in response to the Covid-19 threat, offers no guarantee that a written examination could go ahead safely.

The ongoing uncertainty has driven up student stress levels and forced the move this week to open up discussions on other options, including predictive grading.

Surveys by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) show a big jump in support among sixth years for cancellation of the exams and the use of predictive grading. It was up to 79pc this week, compared with 58pc a month ago.

The ISSU told Education Minister Joe McHugh this week that a predictive grading system must ensure fairness and equity.

Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon joined the Leaving Cert debate yesterday to welcome the broadening of discussions to include options such as predictive grades, rather than an exclusive focus on exams on July 29.

He met Mr McHugh on Wednesday evening to outline a range of concerns arising from the nationwide closure of schools on March 12 and the delayed start to the Leaving Cert, which had been relayed to him by students and parents.

These include student mental health, students with special educational needs, the impact of the digital divide and a lack of consistency in what schools are offering since they closed.

The extra two months that students would face before the rescheduled exams on July 29 has been a major source of worry.

Dr Muldoon said parents told him of the pressure felt by students who, for two years, had been working towards a fixed end point in June and now that pressure was sustained for two more months.

Online Editors