Leaving Cert 2020 students can find out next week how their schools rated them against other pupils

Leaving Cert students from the class of 2020 can find out next Monday how their schools rated them against other pupils.

The 60,000-plus students are getting access to the class ranking submitted for them in each subject.

It is the final piece of the Calculated Grades jigsaw, filling out the picture for students about how they were treated in the process that replaced the traditional June exams.

Last week, students had access to both the estimated marks provided by their school as well as the final marks awarded by the Calculated Grades office that gave rise to their published grades.

The release of the class rank information has been subject of a bitter row between the Department and teacher unions.

When the Calculated Grades process was announced, teacher unions understood that the marks and rankings they provided would be available only if students made a request under data protection legislation.

The Department sought legal advice on the matter and, following receipt of that, said today that it was putting in place a system to allow students to gain access to the information.

It is understood that the legal advice centres on the issue of students being entitled to access their own personal data.

The information will be available through the Calculated Grades students portal on Gov.ie/Leaving Certificate, in the same way as they were able to receive their marks last week, and without a formal data access request.

More than one in five Leaving Cert candidates - 12,292 of 60,419 - have appealed the calculated grades they received. The appeals involve 33,677 individual grades.

