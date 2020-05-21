| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leaving Cert 2020 Q&A: What are calculated grades, can I still do exams and how do teachers assess marks?

All of the key questions answered ahead of a crucial time for Leaving Cert students

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Katherine Donnelly Email

Will everyone get calculated grades?

Yes, no, maybe! Calculated grades will be produced for all Leaving Cert candidates and it will be up to students to decide whether they want to opt in, via an online system, to receive the grades.

A student may instead decide to wait to sit the Leaving Cert exams, whenever they are held. November is the earliest date mentioned.

Related Content