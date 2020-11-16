Leaving Cert 2020 finally starts today with 2,569 candidates

After months of waiting, the class of 2020 finally get their chance to sit the Leaving Cert, starting today.

The most unusual Leaving Cert exams ever get under way today, with extra-special arrangements for any candidate who is a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Some 2,569 students from the Leaving Cert class of 2020 have entered to sit the postponed written papers, with the first exam, biology, at 5.30pm. The number of candidates is around 4pc of those who planned to sit the exams in June.

Exams will run in the evenings and over weekends until December 11. Another 60 adult learners and early school-leavers are sitting postponed Junior Cert exams.

Candidates will be scattered across 574 schools or other centres, in every county, allowing plenty of scope for social distancing.

The State Examinations Commission (Sec) has also advised of contingency arrangements for candidates who are a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case but have no symptoms themselves and are restricting their movements.

If such a student provides 24 hours’ notice, the Sec will try to accommodate them at an alternative location, where public health would not be compromised.

However, the Sec says that while it will “seek to put in place arrangements to accommodate these candidates”, it will not always be possible depending on the individual’s circumstances.

The arrangements have been put in place based on updated guidance from the HSE.

There will be no second sitting of this deferred Leaving Cert.

Marking of the papers will rely principally on the expert judgement of the Chief Examiner and other senior examiners which, according to the Sec, “will ensure that the standards applied will be fair and valid”.

There will be a traditional appeals process and students who are unhappy with a grade they receive may apply for a recheck.

The biggest single cohort of students, 879, are sitting one subject, with 630 taking two and 449 doing three. There are 24 students doing eight subjects or more.

The numbers doing one, two or three subjects – 1,958 – suggest that many students are aiming to maximise CAO points and receive a hoped-for college offer.

Biology is the most popular subject for the exam, with 1,003 entries, followed by maths, at 974, with English, chemistry and Irish following with 561, 537 and 427, respectively.

The November sitting was announced after the June exams were cancelled because of Covid-19.

The summer exams were replaced with a calculated grades process and November was a back-up for students unhappy with those grades or for those who did not receive grades because they could not provide evidence from a teacher to support their level of achievement.

Around 200 November candidates are ‘out of school’ learners who did not receive calculated grades.

The results will be available no earlier than February.



Education Minister Norma Foley sent her best wishes to students and thanked principals and boards of management for accommodating the exams.

She acknowledged that it had been a long and arduous process for students.

