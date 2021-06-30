Next year’s Leaving Cert and Junior Cert candidates will have more choice on their papers to take account of the disruption to their education caused by the pandemic.

The Leaving Cert students would have been in Transition Year for the first round of school closures in spring 2020, so their senior cycle studies were not affected.

However, they missed weeks of face -to-face teaching in the early part of 2021 after the surge in Covid cases after Christmas.

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed the adjustments today following a meeting of the State exams advisory group.

The additional choice will not be on the scale introduced for the Leaving Cert 2021 , the candidates or which experienced two rounds of school closures.

The adjustments for 2022 will be in line with what was originally announced for Leaving Cert 2021 last December before the extended post-Christmas lockdown.

Accredited grades, which were agreed as an option for Leaving Cert 2021 candidates after the post-Christmas school closures, are not in the package announced for 2022.

Junior Cycle exams are also back in the frame for 2022, with similar levels of adjustments.

“The level of adjustment will be similar to that applied by the Assessment Arrangements For Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate Examinations 2021, as announced in December 2020” Ms Foley said after the meeting.

The State Exams commission will publish a document in July with changes to reflect syllabus content specific to the 2022 State exams,

Ms Foley said they would “play to student strengths by leaving intact the familiar overall structure of the examinations, while incorporating additional choice for students in the examinations.

There will be no change to the length of the written examinations.

It is also intended that an alternative set of Leaving Certificate examinations will be run in 2022, shortly following the main set of exams, similar to what happened in 2019.

The second set of exams will be limited to certain students who are unable to sit the main due to close family bereavement, Covid-19 illness and certain other categories of serious illness to be determined.

The SEC will issue further details regarding the 2022 exams, with all arrangements guided by prevailing public health advice. There will be further engagement with stakeholders in advance of this.

There will be no second sitting of the Junior Cycle exams.

Minister Foley said students going into their final year at Leaving Certificate have had a difficult year, and it was important to acknowledge that.

“I am confident that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while also being proportionate to the students experience and loss of learning, and are educationally appropriate.”

She said she was pleased that voices of students, parents, and teachers had been a part of this process of discussing the arrangements for 2022 exams.

The exams advisory group includes representatives of students, parents, teachers, school leadership and management bodies, the SEC, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Education, including the National Educational Psychological Service.