Lack of face-to-face contact had major impact on teaching and learning during lockdown - new study

The lack of face-to-face contact had a major negative impact on teaching and learning during the lockdown, according to new research from Trinity College Dublin.

The switch from the classroom to online saw a big drop off in the normal collaboration between teachers and pupils.

While teachers and students may have adapted to the use of technology itself, what was often missing was the valuable interaction that happens when they are face-to-face.

One in five post–primary teachers said they did not foster collaboration when they left the classroom environment, while more than half reported a decrease in this kind of collaboration, the survey found.

One teacher said: “I feel the lack of personal connection with students places a barrier in the way of motivation, engagement, collaboration, and all else in teaching. Technology has helped me to organise lessons and information but places a large obstacle in place for teaching and learning especially for disadvantaged students.”

The Covid-19 Teacher Survey, by the TCD School of Education and Trinity Access programme, provides a snapshot the experiences and perspectives of post-primary teachers during the Covid-19 closures. There will be two further reports, reflecting the perspectives of parents and students.

It was carried out over two weeks in June and involved 723 post-primary teachers from 102 schools.

Overall, teachers identified lack of interest from students, lack of support from home and limited access to devices as the main barriers to teaching during the lockdown.

These issues were particularly prevalent within the context of schools in the Department of Education’s DEIS programme for disadvantaged communities.

However, on the plus side, teachers reported that the move online led to increased creativity from both teachers and students.

Generally teachers found in-school supports and social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram useful sources of information for continuing their teaching online and support from colleagues was also important.

However, they reported less satisfaction with the support provided by the Department of Education and Skills with over a third rating it as either ‘Terrible’ or ‘Poor’.

Other key findings included:

79pc of teachers reported engagement from more than 30pc of their students.

Teachers in DEIS schools were almost three times more likely to report low engagement, defined as an average of less than 30pc of students engaging.

A coordinated whole school approach is associated with higher student engagement.

Teachers' self-confidence to work remotely consistently emerged as a significant factor in levels of engagement.

Teachers who reported a lack of a dedicated school IT infrastructure more likely to report low engagement.

Teachers expressed particular concern about students with disabilities.

Dr Ann Devitt, Director of Research at the School of Education and the Academic Director at The Learnovate Centre, a research centre in learning technologies, said while the findings showed that more interactive and collaborative approaches impacted positively on students’ level of engagement, she was concerned that almost 20pc of teachers reported never fostered collaboration during the closures.

“Our findings show that there is a need for teachers to foster relationships with students when they return to the classroom. But there is also a need for teachers to be ready in case such a shutdown happens again and we believe Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is needed for teachers on how to provide collaborative learning online.”

