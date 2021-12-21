Labour’s Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin calls for hybrid Leaving Cert in 2022

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has called for the Leaving Cert to be run on a hybrid basis again in 2022.

That would mean giving students the option of sitting exams and/or receiving accredited grades based on teachers’ estimated marks.

He said sixth year students had been through a huge amount of disruption over the last two years, with rolling school closures, and significant upheaval in their learning environment because of the pandemic.

“The loss of in-person teaching in fifth year combined with the interruptions since September due to teachers not being available and the impact of substitutions should inform what we do next,” he said.

He called on Education Minister Norma Foley to make a “quick decision” to revert to the 2021 arrangements.

“The minister must accept that the education experience for students is still being negatively impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Ó’Ríordáin said that by bringing certainty for students now, the minister would remove any confusion for the rest of the school year.

“None of us want to be in this position, but it is only fair to give students clarity now, and ensure that for the next six months there is a defined path in place for Leaving Cert students.”

He also said that “returning to the old rigid exam system that was last in place in 2019 will also be a step backward when the system is in urgent need of radical reform”.

The Department of Education is planning for a return to traditional exams in 2022, with no accredited grades option.

Adjustments to the written papers to take account of disruption suffered were agreed last summer, and will offer students greater choice in questions.

At the time, the department said some contingency for future learning loss that may occur during the 2021/22 school year was also built in.

The State Exams Commission (SEC) will also run an alternative set of Leaving Cert exams in 2022, shortly following the main set, for certain students who are unable to sit the main set of exams due to close family bereavement, Covid-19 illness and certain other categories of serious illness.

In response to Mr Ó’Riordáin’s statement, the department said that the system of calculated grades that operated for Leaving Cert 2020 was intended to be a once-off event given the sudden and very challenging position at that time and the impossibility of safely running examinations in their traditional form.

It added that the rationale for the system of accredited grades in 2021 was that, given the levels of disruption to learning experienced during two significant and prolonged periods, it would have been unfair and unjust to require candidates to sit traditional exams without offering an alternative or parallel process.