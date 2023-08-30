Just got your CAO offer? Here’s how to get the best out of your college experience

The transition to college is tricky. Here is expert advice on how to make the most of the third-level adventure. Their top tip is that in order to success, you must attend your lectures

What does it take to succeed in your first year at college? Starting college is one of the biggest adventures in a person’s life; like all adventures, it will have highs and lows.

Here, two experts share advice on making the most of the highs as well the skills needed to navigate any lows. They offer practical examples of how students in TU Dublin can make the most of it, but the same principles apply to any student in any college

One of the biggest hurdles for first-year students is getting to know their new campus and where to go if they need help or support.

To prepare, we strongly recommend that students visit their prospective colleges before they begin, follow their social media accounts and look at their websites.

For instance, TU Dublin hosts information evenings for parents and guardians of first-years to ensure they understand the support structures available, so be sure to find out about similar events in your college. These small steps will go a long to help you feel connected to your new community.

Tip One: In TU Dublin, we enrol all incoming students on the Student Success Module, an online tool to help students transition into college life; many colleges will have similar offerings, so make the most of them before orientation.

You’re not alone.

There is no better way to connect and create the foundations of solid friendships than sharing a life-changing experience like starting college. While each student’s adventure is unique to them, what you’re feeling will be shared by many of your peers.

Tip Two: Go to your orientations and join in all the events during freshers’ week.

Connecting from the start will be a major step in succeeding at college.

In TU Dublin, we have a special section on the website called Getting Started, with lots of advice; other colleges will have similar guidance, so check these out and start scheduling your first few weeks at college. If you are a mature, Hear, or Dare candidate, you will likely be invited to a pre-orientation event to learn about specific supports and meet college staff and other students.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and keep an eye on your calendar.

Universities often use their own terms or words; for example, at TU Dublin, an exam can be called an assessment, and a semester is what we use instead of a term.

If you hear a word you don’t understand in class, please ask your lecturer what they mean. A college semester is also shorter than secondary school, typically 12 teaching weeks; it really flies, so it is important to be mindful of college calendars and important dates on assessments and exams.

Tip Three: Get organised quickly and manage your time; it is important to factor in all the time you have committed, with a part-time job, commuting, lectures and labs, exam dates, assessment deadlines and, of course, your free time to relax and unwind.

It’s not rocket science.

Well, it might be for some of you, but to succeed at college, you must attend classes. You also need to make time for independent study. A good rule of thumb is to allow two hours for every one hour of lectures and labs.

This will give you a better sense of how much contact and independent study hours you must plan for. There is lots of support to help you get started.

Tip Four: Do a library tour as soon as possible and learn about the academic support your college provides. At TU Dublin, we have a whole area dedicated to Student Success, including Library Services, an Academic Writing & Learning Centre, a Maths Learning Centre, Access and Disability Support Services.

Be kind to yourself and others.

When starting college, being kind to yourself and others is important. It’s a huge transition, and life happens. Ask for assistance if you are having difficulties with academic or personal issues. Half the battle is to recognise that there is a difficulty, and more often or not, the solution can only be achieved with the help of others such as friends, family, support staff, lecturers or the students’ union.

Get to know the services your college offers because getting help sooner rather than later can help decrease stress and assist in finding a better solution.

The more information you have, the better equipped you will be to tackle any problems you or a friend might experience. A great community is built on the kindness and acceptance of its members. So, step up and create a thriving community in your college.

Tip Five: Get to know what support is available and register with them. For example, in TU Dublin, all our campuses have free medical and counselling services. We also have pastoral and career services that can help you manage the transition and thrive at college. Community is extremely important to us at TU Dublin, and it is important that first-years begin building relationships and networks. For example, the TU Dublin Access Orientation Programme connects first-year students with more experienced students and Access Alumni, highlighting the benefit of immersing yourself in your new university community.

Remember, this year is what you decide to make of it.

Dr Rachel O’Connor, Deputy Head of Student Support, TU Dublin. Gráinne Burke, Senior Manager Student Support, TU Dublin