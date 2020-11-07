‘Just because our lives have been turned upside down, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mark our achievements’

Writer Laura Lynott, pictured in her cap and gown at Portmarnock beach, as she talks to her tutor Paul Freaney, Course Leader and tutor on the Masters of Screen Writing at IADT, just before Laura graduated remotely with a Masters of Screen Writing. (Picture Credit: Frank McGrath)

Graduating for my Masters in screenwriting at home was an option of course but when the pandemic got in the way of a party, I decided to take my big day to the beach.

When the pandemic hit and the doors of IADT in Dún Laoghaire closed in March, my classmates and I felt bereft and in honesty, most of us thought we’d still be able to graduate together today.

But with Level 5 lockdown, the class of 2020 were to be kept apart and unfortunately our graduation day would never be what we’d hoped for.

However, I’m a true believer that when life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. While I miss my classmates - a wonderful group of writers and friends - and my lecturers, I certainly wasn’t prepared to sit in a corner and watch my remote graduation without a little sunshine.

I ordered my graduation cap and gown and planned out my day with my family and fiancé.

I’m lucky enough to have a beach on my doorstep and as the sun shone, I decided to take my laptop to the beach at Portmarnock in north Co Dublin.

Just before the ceremony got underway, I took a paddle in the cold sea water and hitched my gown up, protecting it from the waves.

Then I logged into the ceremony, where acclaimed Irish director Lenny Abrahamson, even wished the class of 2020 the best of luck.

As I walked the beach and ordered sandwiches for my little party of five, I realised how blessed I was and just how thankful I am I can still celebrate this achievement regardless of the pandemic.

I know so many people are suffering. So many people have lost their lives during this time.

So many are in hospital and in ICU and some are burying their loved ones with a small number of mourners.

While our health workers are working round the clock fighting Covid-19 and its cruel effects.

And thousands have lost their jobs or have been forced to close their businesses during this time.

Those are the people whom this pandemic is really affecting. Those are the people we all feel for and they are the reason we must reduce our contacts for, during this trying time.

But, just because our lives have been turned upside down and we cannot quite be sure what’s going to play out in the year ahead, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mark our achievements.

I couldn’t collect my Masters award from a stage today, I couldn’t meet with my classmates and share a glass of champagne together but I sure as hell could mark this day with those who mean the most to me.

And I could also enjoy the sunshine and the simple things - an afternoon at the beach with sandwiches and champagne.

As I paddled, the cold water filled me full of excitement for the future. I have that first feature screenplay in the bag and to my shock, it earned me a first - something I never could have imagined possible.

And though the landscape to write for film has become a great deal tougher, I thoroughly hope that my Irish movie script starring two sisters who feel forced to carry out an armed robbery, will still find its way.

Not only do we need to stay positive and mark the achievements we can, I also dream of seeing more and more strong female-centred movies and TV and more female screenwriters and directors.

I’m blessed to have my family, writing and journalism, a career I adore and always will.

I’m blessed to have graduated with a Masters in a pandemic and I feel more resilient for being part of the class of 2020.

We will always be the graduates that everyone remembers. We battled through, studying and working on our projects, many of us juggling jobs and families and through a pandemic.

Our world has never seen anything like Covid-19. Our country has never witnessed anything like this.

But Ireland is strong, the Irish are resilient and as I looked to Island’s Eye on the beach, tipping my cap to the sunshine and blue skies, I felt this would be a memory that stayed with me.

Strangers passed by, strolling on the beach and each one wished me congratulations, each one smiled and looked joyful for me.

One elderly woman asked which college I’d graduated from and in what subject. A group of young men shouted: “Well done” and cheered me as

I almost lost my cap drying my feet on the grass with a towel.

I didn’t have the graduation ceremony the way it should have been but in honesty, thanks to the Irish, the Dubliners and the people on the beach today and my beloved family, I had better.

We have hope, we have a future and if my little beach graduation on a beautiful November day, can encourage anyone else to have a little party, even if there’s nothing to celebrate right now, that would make my 2020.

