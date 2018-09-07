Junior entrepreneurs: Schoolchildren earn €220k from class sales this year

Some 12,000 children across Ireland have raised €220,000 in school yard sales this year, it has been revealed.

Some 12,000 children across Ireland have raised €220,000 in school yard sales this year, it has been revealed.

As part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JAP), children have made a profit of €140,000 from launching classroom businesses during the 2018 school year.

The businesses created by the children range from clocks to games and books, and the money earned by the children belongs to the children themselves.

Jerry Kennelly, chairman of JEP said the programme centres around primary schoolchildren in 5th and 6th class, and helps them to learn about the skills of an entrepreneur.

Sarah Cooper & Ali O’Donoghue from Scoil Bhrìde Scartlea, Muckross, Killarney pictured with Tick Kit. Picture: Jerry Kennelly/JEP

"JEP gives children an extra chance to learn about the real world before they've got to make decisions about what to study in second level," Mr Kennelly said.

"It gives children the opportunity to do something for themselves, to invest their money and get back profit they’ve made themselves. Along the way they learn the importance of entrepreneurs in their community and find out what they're good at."

During the programme, the participating children choose, invest and product their own product or service from scratch, before selling it at a school-hosted JEP showcase day.

The children also receive visits from local entrepreneurs to teach them about producing businesses products and how to make a profit.

Since launching in 2010, more than 50,000 children have participated in the JEP programme, and they have now launched a 2019 recruitment campaign for budding young entrepreneurs.

Class sign up for JEP 2019 is open now to primary schools 5th & 6th class in the republic and P6 P7 in Northern Ireland and is open until Friday September 28th 2018.

If your school would like to enter the Junior Entrepreneur Programme 2019, click here

Online Editors