Junior Cycle science paper was ‘not the place for a pH meter’, says teacher

A pH meter had no place on today’s Junior Cycle science exam, said one teacher.

It appeared in question 8, but Micheal McGrath, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative said: “it doesn’t belong at Junior Cycle.”

Mr McGrath of St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, said a pH meter was an electronic device that it not “commonly used or readily available” to Junior Cycle classes, and his Junior Cycle students would use pH paper.

Mr McGrath said while he was “not too unhappy overall, it was a tough enough paper. It could have been nicer. It was a good paper for the good students, but weaker students would have been challenged”.

He acknowledged that the paper, which, under Junior Cycle reforms, is now common level, “must test higher students” but, at the same time “it cannot fail weaker students”. He is not happy about the move to the common level paper.

He felt the paper was quite wordy and weaker students would have needed to read some questions a few times.

Both he and another teacher, Shane Curran, agreed that a question on describing the processes in the body when it is converting food to energy, was “too open-ended”. It was part (f) of Q14. Mr McGrath said students would have been wondering “what details did they want”.

Mr Curran, also an ASTI subject representative and a teacher at CBS, New Ross, Co Wexford, thought the paper was fair and accessible to all students, with a good spread of topics, but challenging as well”.

He said there were “quite a few challenging questions that would push the higher achieving students”.

In this regard, Mr Curran cited the “open ended” Q14(f) , which required a large amount of writing, as well as Q9, which was about predicting molecular compounds.

Mr McGrath also noted Q9, and in particular the question about aluminium oxide, “which would test even the better students”.

Both teachers pointed out that there was very little mathematical-type questions on the paper.