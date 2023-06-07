Junior Cycle Religious Education: Charlie Bird and Katie Taylor among the celebrities on paper

Questions about boxer Taylor and football star Salah explored the the importance of religious belief in their day-to-day lives.

Meanwhile, the question about former RTÉ broadcaster Bird focused on his famous Climb with Charlie fund-raising challenge on Croagh Patrick.

Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, launched his initiative to raise awareness of the physical and mental difficulties faced by people with the disease.

“That brought in a non-religious question about how the wellbeing of people is catered for from a non-religious point of view,” said Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Stephen O’Hara.

Mr O’Hara said another example of topicality was where students were asked how care for the Earth was promoted in the teaching of one of a number of religions featured.

Other topics covered on the paper included trust, standing up for what is right and how believers have tried to overcome a difficulty or challenge they experienced in living according to the values of their religion.

Mr O’Hara, a teacher at Castlereagh Community School, Co Roscommon, welcomed the paper and said its topicality highlighted the relevance of RE as subject, regardless of a person’s beliefs.

“What we are trying to do in RE class is showing all the time how faith and belief are aligned and the paper reflected that,” he said.