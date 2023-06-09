Junior cycle maths higher level paper ‘far too wordy’, says teacher

The Junior Cycle maths higher level paper was “far too wordy”, according to teacher Stephen Begley.

He said while the exam was accessible and diverse, many questions contained multiple sentences and contexts surrounding them, with very few just “straight up” maths questions.

Mr Begley of the Studyclix website and Dundalk Grammar School, Co Louth said there were mixed reactions from students.

“The variety of topics covered allowed many to showcase their ability and skill, but not without challenging them,” he said.

“Those seeking a top grade would have to have left no stone unturned, as most of the course was examined and trapdoors were certainly set in some questions.”

He said the examiner “pushed to squeeze in” almost every topic on the course, although, “notably, number patterns did not appear on the paper”.

Mr Begley said the questions on statistics, trigonometry, co-ordinate geometry and algebra “will have surely delighted students”, while geometry, financial maths and functions "pushed students to really think”.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Niall Duddy said his students “seemed happy enough”, although three questions were highlighted as causing some issues.

These were questions 10 , 13 and 14,the first two dealing algebra and, the other, a geometry question. Mr Duddy, of Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway, said it could have been that the students were coming towards the end of the paper and were running out of time.

This is the second year of the new Junior Cycle maths exams and, again, the paper did not specify how many marks were on available for individual questions.

Mr Duddy said they had raised their concerns about this with the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Mr Begley said “all eyes will be on the marking scheme to see how the examiner awards their marks, as last year a distance, speed and time question was worth almost 17pc, while the algebra question was worth only 9pc.”

Mr Begley described the ordinary level paper as “overall quite nice. Questions were presented in a well-guided and encouraging manner and spanned much of the course”.