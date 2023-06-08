Junior Cycle Irish: Plenty to smile about after a ‘mind-boggling’ higher level paper last year

The student-friendly paper included a question where a very familiar promotional image from the award-winning movie, An Cailín Ciúin. File photo.

What a difference a year has made to the new-style Junior Cycle Irish exams after what one teacher described as “mind-boggling” experience in 2022.

“I am very happy camper this year. The papers were very fair compared with last year, and the students should have come out confident that they did well,” said teacher Claire Markey.

The student-friendly paper included a question where a very familiar promotional image from the award-winning movie, An Cailín Ciúin, was used as stimulus material.

GAA fans were treated to question featuring Galway senior footballer Paul Conroy.

In 2022, students were examined in the new Irish syllabus for the first time, and there were a lot of complaints, particularly about the paper for the higher level students in English-medium schools.

Ms Markey, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative said in 2022 “things were out of line with what we expected and topics were out of the range of young people’s interests.”

But she was full of praise for the essay choices on the same paper this year – holidays, being at the beach, a concert or a party with friends.

“These were very much within their interest range,” she said.

In a comment on the literature questions on the same paper, she said “they were directed to the literature, they were common sense questions that students should have been able to handle”.

There are now four separate papers for students of Irish – higher or ordinary level for students in Irish-medium schools, and a different higher or ordinary level for students in English-medium schools.

Ms Markey, who teaches at Firhouse Community College, said all four papers were “very fair and manageable. Compared with last year, the SEC has hit the nail on the head.”

She said after the 2022 exams, teachers were worried about the impact of higher level uptake in English-medium schools but “now students should be more confident and say ‘I can reach that level, I can do this’.”

Association of Secondary Teachers; Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Anne Loughnane said that overall students “would have been happy with most aspects of the paper. There were no major surprises and while a few areas were tricky, in general we would welcome the paper.”

However, in relation to the aural, she said while the standard was as expected, there were a few times where the speaker spoke “a little too quickly” which can be a challenge if not speaking in a dialect with which the student is familiar.

She said the ordinary level paper for English-medium schools was “generally quite good and suitable for students at this level.”

Ms Loughnane said the ASTI would favour a greater emphasis on oral language skills, and less on written, in the Junior Cycle Irish course, “in the interests of making it a living language.”

Linda Dolan of the Studyclix website and a teacher at Mercy College, Sligo said the higher level paper for English-medium schools was “welcomed by students with ‘open arms’”.

She said it was “a massive improvement on last year's mind boggling exam. Students and teachers alike undoubtedly would have been happy and greatly relieved to receive this paper.”

In relation to the higher level paper for Irish-medium schools, known as, Ms Dolan said it “provided ample choice and gave students the opportunity to display their knowledge.”

She said the usual type of questions appeared in the literature sections, but “the question on the short film was very technical and some students may have struggled with the language.”

Overall, she said the paper would have been well received by students who have put in the time and effort and who have a solid understanding of grammar.”