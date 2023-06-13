Junior Cycle Graphics: just five questions this year, but no surprises

The way the new-style Junior Cert papers can change from year to year was evident in the graphics exam today.

Last year, students had to tackle six questions, but this year it was only five.

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Liam Quinn described it as a nice paper, with which he had no issue. “There were no surprises,” he said.

He noted, as is the trend with the new Junior Cycle exam regime, that no marks were outlined for individual questions and he is assuming that they were not equally marked.

Mr Quinn, a teacher at St Jarlath’s, Tuam, Co Galway, said there was a nice mix of questions, including one featuring Lego.

He said each question on the well-laid out paper had elements that every student could do comfortably

While there was a bit of difficulty in certain aspects of questions, “there was nothing that should have thrown a student” he said.