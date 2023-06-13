Junior Cycle French: 200-word blog requirement ‘might have concerned students’, teacher says

The Junior Cycle French paper “had something for everyone,” said teacher Richard Britton, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative.

This was the second exam of the new Junior Cycle specification and it was in line with last year’s paper, he said

“There was an appropriate level of difficulty with familiar topics appearing which would have been covered in class throughout the year, said Mr Britton, of Castlerea Community School in Co Roscommon.

He described the reading section as fine, while he said writing section was fair with recognisable topics in Q17 such as family, food, pastimes.

Mr Britton said Q18, a ‘blog’, was in line with sample papers and mock papers which would have pleased students but added that a “200-word word count was a new addition which might have concerned students.”

He described the listening section as being of an appropriate level of difficulty, although two questions asked in French “might have challenged some students The odd word such as ‘rayon homme’ and ‘buanderie’ might have confused some students but overall it was fine.”

Overall, he felt the paper was manageable and “there should be no major complaints”.

Compared with about 29,000 Junior Cycle candidates sitting French, 520 students were entered for Italian, the exam in which was held yesterday morning.