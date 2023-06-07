Junior Cycle English: a bit of a “mash up” in one question

One question was all the talk among students after Junior Cycle higher level English Paper 1, according to teacher Kate Barry of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI).

Ms Barry described the questions as a bit of “mash up”, where students were asked to write a talk, but as a discussion on prescribed literature texts.

Overall, Ms Barry, of Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy, Co Cork, said the paper was “candidate friendly and anyone I spoke to seemed happy”.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Aoife Daly, considered it “a very fair paper with wide-ranging questions”.

She said the questions were “clear and included lots of variety especially as the students were given a choice between their Shakespearean text and their studied novel”.

However Ms Daly of Coláiste Íde agus Josef, Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, said terminology in certain questions was a bit technical and may have challenged some candidates.

“However, if the students took time to read the questions carefully they would have been well-equipped to answer the task at hand,” she said.

She complimented the paper for “great emphasis on the creative elements of the English course which should appeal to the imagination of all students and allowed students to give creative responses, especially with regard to the film and poetry questions”.

Ms Daly said, overall, students were “very happy and positive coming out of the exam centre and seemed very happy with the time they had to complete the paper”.

With the new Junior Cycle exam regime, students don’t know in advance what each question will be worth, so “they have to manage their time carefully”, Ms Barry said.

The theme of the paper was the art of storytelling and, for Ms Barry’s students, the question that caused all the buzz was worth 35 marks, the most for any single question.

“The question was really good. They were asked to write a talk discussing aspects of the art of storytelling in their prescribed Shakesperean play or one of the novels they had studied.

“The title was good because it would have challenged better candidates to synthesise what they knew, although it could have been a little challenging for weaker candidates, But that’s appropriate that’s what we want at higher level,” she said.

Ms Barry is curious about how it will be treated in the marking. “The fact that they made it a talk - in terms of the marking scheme that is introducing an element that is a bit complicated. Are any marks going for the talk format?”

She said while talk is something for which students would have prepared, here it emerged in a “mash up” with a discussion on prescribed texts.

Ms Barry described the unseen poem question, about, Roger McGough’s An Apology, as fine, and in the studied poems section, candidates would have had a wide choice from which to choose.

Apart from the unseen poem, she was critical of other stimulus material describing it as “too babyish”. She said featuring Buzz Lightyear tweets in a question about creating characters for stories “was more appropriate for third or fourth class than 15 to 16-year-olds”.

The ASTI subject representative said some of her students were a bit disappointed that having studied a Shakespeare play and two full length novels, only one was examined.

“That is a huge problem with the new Junior Cycle exam. It is called construct under-representation, where the exam doesn’t adequately sample from across the different areas of the course.”

Ms Barry described the ordinary level paper as “fine, but a bit niggly in parts”.

There was also some ‘construct under-representation’ here, she said: “The drama didn’t appear.”