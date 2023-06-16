Junior Cycle: Engineering paper topical with smart farming, a hybrid e-trike and renewable energy

The Junior Cycle engineering written exam provided a fair, challenging and enjoyable test to students, according to teacher Donal Cremin.

He said while much of the paper was user friendly and very manageable, some parts challenged the better prepared and more capable students.

“Students who were familiar with the sample paper and last year’s exam paper would have been happy with the layout, presentation and content,” he added.

The exam is worth 30pc of the overall marks for this subject with the remaining 70pc for a project.

Mr Cremin, an Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative said the paper featured many modern and topical engineering content including drones used in smart farming, upcycling, a hybrid E-trike and renewable energy.

He praised the “excellent graphics” and said many questions were directly linked to the process and procedures students would be familiar with in the engineering room at school.

Mr Cremin of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Co Kerry said there was also a very welcome direct link also to the project students had completed earlier this year.

He said logic gates and truth tables featured on the paper again this year while it also contained two relatively easy design challenges where students had to design and sketch a base for a novelty lamp in one question and a bracket for an electronic keypad in another question.

“Some of the questions required students to explain or justify their answer and to think like an engineer which is a main focus for this new subject.

“Students were also asked to carry out simple calculations and it is healthy to see the direct link between engineering and mathematics, he added.