Junior Cert results 2019: 19 students receive top marks

It's a big day for the 64,330 students from the Junior Cert class of 2019 who, like them or loathe them, are receiving their results. Among them are 19 candidates celebrating 11 As or their near-equivalent under the new regime, Distinctions, followed by 88 with 10.

If a previous education minister had his way, today would have been abolished.

Seven years ago today, October 4, 2012, Ruairi Quinn announced the replacement of traditional June exams with classroom assessments in what was to be seismic reform of the Junior Cert.

A key point in the proposals from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) was to get away from the dominance of terminal exams in second level, which research shows turns a lots of students off learning at the age of 14. But as long as the points race is there, teachers and parents found common cause in retaining this familiar milestone en route to the Leaving Cert.

Teachers mounted fierce resistance to assessing their own students for a State certificate, and the June exams survived. In the much-­diluted reform package that was finally agreed, candidates now sit a combination of externally-­assessed June exams, albeit shortened, along with classroom-based assessments, marked by teachers but treated separately on the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA), which replaces the certificate.

As events of this week have shown, the story is not over yet.

When academics write the ultimate analyses of 21st-century Junior Cycle reforms, much attention will be paid to the successful campaign by teaching unions against abolition of the June exams.

After this week, there will also be a chapter on the intervention of another Education Minister, the current incumbent, Joe McHugh, who has decided, against the advice of the NCCA, that History should be mandatory.

The minister is giving the subject the same standing as Irish, English and Maths. A campaign by history teachers and others from President Higgins down, won the day. Advocates for Geography have not had the same success.

The concerns that History would eventually lose out to the greater subject choice introduced via the reforms may well have been prophetic.

The breakdown of results from the State Examinations Commission (SEC) shows uptake in History was down to 88pc this year from a pretty standard 90pc, while a higher proportion of candidates took it at ordinary level.

But those who don't agree with the minister will be asking whether it is fair to compel that 10-12pc cohort to study History if they an aptitude for something else?

The finer detail has to be worked out and we have yet to see whether the minister will pursue his desire for an equivalent time allocation for History as for Irish, English and Maths - 240 hours compared with 200 for other subjects. And, if so, where those 40 hours will come from.

So Junior Cycle reform is not yet settled.

Today's results show the impact of change that is being embedded. For the first time, students of Science and Business sat their exam at common level, rather than at ordinary or higher level. By 2022, all subjects, except English, Irish and Maths will be examined at common level.

Similar to English, the first subject to go through the reform process, the Science and Business results are no longer categorised in the ABC style, but on a spectrum ranging from Distinction (minimum 90pc, compared with a minimum 85pc for an A) to No Grade (0-19pc). Next year, French, German, Spanish and Italian will follow suit and the rest, up to 2022.

Irish is undergoing a particularly big transformation. While most subjects are moving to common level, June 2020 will see four separate exams in Irish. Irish has been broken into two syllabuses, one for Irish-medium schools and one for English-medium schools, with each available at higher and ordinary level.

The 2019 exams were also the last outing for Civic Social and Political Education (CSPE), which is being embraced by the new wellbeing programme, another sore point among its teachers.

Unrelated to the Junior Cycle reforms, today's results provide evidence of the effect another big change in the system.

Numbers taking Maths at higher level continue to climb - up to 59pc, from 57pc two years ago and 45pc in 2011. It is now touching the Government target of 60pc, a welcome knock-on from the decision to award 25 CAO bonus points for a minimum 40pc in higher-­level Maths at Leaving Cert.

The overall number sitting the exam this year - up from 59,521 in 2015, and a 2.7pc increase from 62,562 in 2018 - reflects the surge in post-primary enrolments, which will continue until the mid-2020s.

