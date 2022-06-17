Junior Cert Music: A mix of Dua Lipa and Niall Horan offers students ‘engaging, enjoyable paper’

Students who sat their Junior Cert Music exam today were offered plenty of choice and engaging topics that included pop star Dua Lipa and Irish singer songwriter Niall Horan.

Pupils who were fans were in for a real treat with Dua Lipa’s upbeat track ‘Levitating’, along with Niall Horan’s indie rock song, ‘Nice To Meet You’ featuring on the paper.

The singer, from Mullingar, ironically didn’t sit his Leaving Cert, but is worth around €70m.

The Saw Doctors anthem N17 also featured in the examination.

ASTI subject representative Áine Balfe of St Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School, Dublin, told Independent.ie the music examination offered an “engaging paper with great choice and variety in the questions”.

Ms Balfe added: “Many of the questions were multiple choice, to assess the overall musical skills of the students.”

The paper had been “very enjoyable” for students, with children listening to excerpts of songs from a variety of styles, including popular, film and classical repertoire.

The ballad ‘Fields of Athenry’ also featured on the paper. “The students were required to aurally identify chord changes in the song,” Ms Balfe said.

“Students also had to identify cadences, which may have proved challenging for some students.

“Students were required to identify the time signatures and backing chords in the familiar tune ‘Happy Birthday.’

“The final question on the paper allowed the students an opportunity to refer to music that they had created as young composers.

“Overall this was a very balanced paper to suit the needs of all music students.”

Helen Lynch, composer for film and games, wrote online: “Marvelling at the song choices for Junior Cert Music this morning. Well done@Education_Ire and kudos to @Sawdoctors for ‘N17’ and @umpg_uk for licensing Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ and to @downtownmusic for @NiallOfficial’s ‘Nice To Meet You’ as questions.”

Another school teacher agreed, posting online that it was pleasant to hear such modern music being played by the children for their big day.

“Working in a secondary school and the Junior Cert Music is on this morning and as I walked by I could hear @NiallOfficial’s ‘Nice to meet you.’ Cracking tune.”

A small number of children also sat their Junior Cert in Jewish today.