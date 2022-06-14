Junior Cert Italian: Stronger students could “shine through”

The first common level paper for Junior Cycle Italian was served up with a question about the opening of the first fish and chip shop in Ireland.

Fewer than 500 Junior Cycle students sat the 2022 exam, the lowest number for any of the 21 subjects.

According to Mairéad Ní Droisceoil, of Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire, Cork, it was a “very fair” paper.

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative said it was approachable for students of all abilities, which was important in a common level paper. However there were opportunities for stronger students to “shine through”, she added.

Ms Ní Droisceoil noted one question based on a student writing a rap song for her Italian pen pal and sending her a recording on her phone, which mirrored classroom listening activity.

The reading comprehensions had approachable topics, including about Ireland’s first fish and chip shop and others about people and places in Italy.