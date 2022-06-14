Junior Cert French: Teacher concerned about question on girl with Down Syndrome

A question on the Junior cycle French paper about a girl discussing her sister who has Down Syndrome has given cause for concern, said teacher Ann Bruddell.

Ms Bruddell said: “While it is good to see inclusion front and centre stage, to do so in a Junior Cycle modern foreign language paper is problematic.”

“In 2022, classes, including language classes, are more inclusive. It is very likely that some students with Down Syndrome or other specific learning difficulties were sitting for this exam” she said.

She added that “from a pragmatic point of view, although most students will have heard of Down Syndrome, many will not know exactly what it is. Apart from the introductions in English and French there is no information on this in the article”.

Ms Bruddell is the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative and chairperson of the French Teachers' Association of Ireland.

While there was a certain amount of trepidation and uncertainty ahead of the first of the new Junior Cycle French exam, the paper was quite fair and in line of what was expected, she said.

“The clarity, pace and questions in the listening section were very fair,” said Ms Brudell.

Ms Brudell said the written section allowed more able students to push themselves further.

Most of the questions in the reading section were fair and of an appropriate level of difficulty, but this was the section with the magazine featuring an interview with a 14-year-old talking about her life with her 16 year-old sister who has Down Syndrome.