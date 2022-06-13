Junior Cert Business Studies: Working from home, carbon tax and energy grants on topical paper

There was a very positive reaction from teachers to the Junior Cycle Business Studies paper.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Imelda Mulhall, Coláiste Pobal Bheanntraí, Bantry, Co Cork, said it was “very fair”.

Ruairí Farrell, a Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), subject spokesperson, said it got off to a “lovely start” with an accessible question on household expenditure.

“This is one of the first topics taught at the start of the three-year Junior Cycle in most classrooms throughout the country and as a result students would be very familiar with it,” he said.

He also welcomed the topicality of the paper, with themes including the benefits of EU membership, shopping locally, carbon tax and grants from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

“These topics are cross-curricular also so students may be familiar with them from studying their geography, home economics and CSPE courses,“ he said.

There was also a working from home question which, he said, needed careful consideration by the students. One part was around responsibilities a working from home employee has to their employer and he said “students needed to pause, reflect and re-read the question to interpret it correctly”.

Mr Farrell said there were challenging questions on drawing demand and supply curves on the same graph, which would present a challenge to some students accessing the common level paper.

He described Q17 and Q18, income statement and statement of financial position and Insurance, as “well liked topics and well-practiced questions”.

“Question on researching an insurance policy also featured and this was a nice way to bring in students experience from their classroom-based assessments over their junior cycle where they completed a research project in classes,” he said.