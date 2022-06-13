Junior Cert 2022: Science paper was ‘too text heavy’, say teachers

Some teachers thought the Junior Cert science paper would not have challenged the more able students. Photo: Stock image

Junior Cycle Science students faced a very “text heavy” paper, according to teachers.

Like all Junior Cycle exams now, the subject is taken at common level, and Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Mairéad Glynn thought it would have challenged the traditional ordinary level student.

In other respects, it may not have challenged better able students sufficiently, said another teacher.

Ms Glynn, of Scoil Mhuire, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, said it was ”very wordy, and students would have had to take their time to read the questions carefully”.

Overall, she thought there was “something for everyone” with a “nice mix” of questions, that were “very manageable in parts”.

She said while biology was “quite nice”, she felt some of the chemistry questions would have been challenging.

According to Ms Glynn, even “very good students” would have been challenged by Q3 (d), on a hydrogen compound, where they had to justify their answer, and Q5 (c) where they had to calculate the solubility of a compound, which “might have caused difficulty for some”.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) subject representative Michael McGrath said it was “quite a decent paper” with a good spread of questions. It was along the lines of the sample paper in 2018 and the exam paper in 2019, the last time Junior Cycle students were examined.

But Mr McGrath, of St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, faulted the paper for its “text heavy” nature, which “would have challenged students with dyslexia or those who were weak on reading”.

He also took issue with the fact that only one question included a graph, the tasks in which were not demanding enough for the more able student. “Science is a mathematical topic and they should have given more than one graph. Teachers would have covered more higher order material that wasn’t examined,” he said.