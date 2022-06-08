Junior Cert 2022: It was “smiles all around” for new-style Religious Education paper

Teachers and students were waiting with “bated breath” for the new, common level, Junior Cycle Religious Education paper, based on a new syllabus, according to Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) subject representative Stephen O’Hara.

Like most other Junior Cycle exams, the previous distinction between higher and ordinary is now gone and they weren’t quite sure what to expect.

In any event, there were “plenty of smiles all around” after the exam, according to Mr O’Hara, of Castlerea Community School, Co Roscommon.

He described it as a “fair paper, with enough in it to challenge the former higher level students and I don’t think former ordinary level candidates would have been lost”. This was achieved through the shorter questions, which were “easier to get into” and the broad range of topics covered, he said.

Mr O’Hara doesn’t know whether it will be a feature this paper in the future but he noted some repetition in questions. For instance the topic of ‘morally good life’ was approached from two different angles. It came up from a non-religious point of view in one question, and form the point of view of a major world religion in another.

“There was something similar around the theme of reconciliation, which came into three questions,” he said.